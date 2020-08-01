Michael Owen predicts FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea

Former Premier League star Michael Owen has given his prediction for the upcoming FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium.

The Gunners ended their Premier League season with a 3-2 win over Watford while the Blues picked up a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both teams are in a good run of form ahead of the FA Cup final on Saturday evening, but Owen has fancied the Blues to go on to win the competition for the ninth time in their history.

“Looking at the game this time around, I believe Chelsea have the better squad and with the Premier League table and recent history both favouring Chelsea as well, I am going for a 2-1 win to the Blues which will hand Frank Lampard his first piece of silverware as a manager,” He told.

The Blues have been on the losing end of both of their FA Cup finals against Arsenal, but they have the opportunity to put things right when they face their London rivals at Wembley.

The 4-1 win over the Gunners in the Europa League final last year should offer them the confidence going into the Wembley showdown, but they can’t underestimate their opposition.

The Gunners have won the famous old competition for a record 13 times and over the past six years, they have produced some of their most memorable performances at Wembley.