‘He’s got everything’: Ferdinand heaps praise on Chelsea star, believes he can be an England regular

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and believes he has the quality to become an England regular.

The left-back had a promising loan stint with Brighton & Hove Albion last term and it was sufficient to convince Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino to integrate him into the squad.

Brighton tried to pursue a permanent deal for him, but Pochettino made it clear that he will be a key player in the squad. Colwill went on to sign a new long-term contract at the club.

Since the start of the campaign, Colwill has been a regular in the line-up. He has excelled playing from central defence as well as from the left-back spot ahead of Ben Chilwell.

With Chiwell on the sidelines, the Blues graduate is now set for an extended spell in the position and Ferdinand believes he can be a consistent starter for his country.

He said: “I see him as the England centre-half in waiting because I think he’s got everything.”

“I see him at Brighton, composure, asked to play a different way, adapted straight away. As long as he stays on it, his mindset stays strong, works at his game still, I think he’s got a huge opportunity.”

The Blues have had an indifferent start to the campaign but they were impressive against Fulham on Monday night where they secured a promising 2-0 Premier League win.

The club will be hoping to carry the momentum against Burnley this weekend. Following the international break, they have a huge test on their hands with difficult fixtures.