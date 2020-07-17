‘World class’, ‘Quality’, some Manchester United fans are delighted with one player after win vs Crystal Palace

A section of Manchester United fans have heaped praise on the performance of Marcus Rashford during the club’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the road on Thursday night.

The Red Devils did not have the best of games at Selhurst Park, but Marcus Rashford gave them a 1-0 lead at the break after showing terrific composure in the box to beat two defenders to find the net.

In the second half, it was a similar pattern at the beginning with United lacking the control over the game and Palace appeared to have equalised in the 55th minute before the goal was chalked off by VAR with a very close offside call.

United doubled the advantage in the 78th minute through Anthony Martial, but the goal was created by Rashford. The England international managed to escape three Palace players in a tight space at the halfway mark.

He thereafter combined with Bruno Fernandes before laying the pass which contributed to Martial’s 22nd goal of the campaign. His goal and assist has definitely pleased a number of fans.

Twitter Reactions:

Look how the way Rashford plays football right now. He is genuinely World Class — san (@FalsoNueve9) July 16, 2020

Great goal Rashford, brilliant composure 👏 — LJS 🇾🇪🔴 (@LiamJoeSouth88) July 16, 2020

Doctor Rashford, take a bow. Panic setting in everywhere and he steps up. Quality. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) July 16, 2020

Martial and Rashford have both improved tremendously this season.



Pushing each other on.👏🏾 — Tosin Akingba™ (@venusakingba) July 16, 2020

Just to be clear the man of the match was Dr Marcus Rashford. — Paul (@NQATPaul) July 16, 2020

Similar to Martial, Rashford bagged his 22nd goal of the season. The victory has taken United to within goal difference of fourth-placed Leicester City with another two games to play.

The Mancunian giants will be in action against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday. It will be interesting to see whether they can beat the Blues for the fourth occasion this term to progress to the final.