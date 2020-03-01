‘What a player’, ‘One of the best’, these Chelsea fans are delighted with performance of £22.5m star vs Bournemouth

A selection of Chelsea fans have praised the performance of Marcos Alonso during the club’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues had the vast share of possession and chances at the Vitality Stadium but they lacked the cutting edge in the final third which proved costly in the end.

Alonso found the breakthrough in the 33rd minute after finding himself at the right place to convert following Olivier Giroud’s effort which shattered off the woodwork.

In the second period, the Cherries took the lead with two quick goals before the hour mark but Alonso ensured that the Blues took something from the game as he scored his second goal with a diving header in the 85th minute.

Alonso, who is valued at £22.5m, has definitely impressed in an attacking aspect from the left wing-back position and some of the fans have raved about his game-saving display in the South Coast on Saturday.

Here are some of the Twitter Reactions:

Yep that's it, I'm convinced.



It's time to play Marcos Alonso as a striker. — Mod (@CFCMod_) February 29, 2020

Alonso really is a footballing god. Let’s just call a spade a spade. Favorite footballer of all-time. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 29, 2020

Marcos Alonso is one of the most influential fullbacks the Premier League’s ever seen, for good and bad reasons. What a player, for me the very best. — Hale (@CFCHale) February 29, 2020

Marcos Alonso scores!!! Might not be the best defender but knows how to put the ball in the back of the net!!! #BOUCHE — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) February 29, 2020

Marcos Alonso at LWB is something else. Genuinely one of the best in the world in that position.



Swear he plays as a second striker most of the time – 3 big goals in the last 2 league games 👏🏽 #CFC — Olivia Buzaglo (@OliviaBuzaglo) February 29, 2020

The 2-2 draw for Chelsea against Bournemouth has ensured that they will remain in the top-four for another gameweek but they can’t afford to drop points, particularly with Manchester United behind them in a good run of form.

They are scheduled to host Liverpool in the midweek FA Cup fifth round tie before entertaining Everton in the weekend’s Premier League clash. The Blues could find themselves with just a one-point advantage over United for the fourth spot by next Sunday.