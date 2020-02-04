How Manchester United could lineup (4-2-3-1) with Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United made the headlines right before the transfer deadline with the loan signing of Odion Ighalo from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

The Nigerian has yet to be presented in the Red Devils’ shirt due to the delayed clearance for his move away from China but he is likely to be involved in training in the coming days.

It is unclear whether he will be fit enough to make the starting eleven for the Red Devils against Chelsea in two weeks’ time but we look into how United could line up, suppose he makes the first XI.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Lineup:

Obviously, they won’t be any changes in the backline. David de Gea will start in goal with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw making up the four-man defence.

In the midfield, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba are not expected to return after the winter break due to their respective injuries. Fred and Nemanja Matic will certainly keep their places.

Further forward, Bruno Fernandes should slot into the number 10 role. The Portuguese showed glimpses of his ability on his debut against Wolves where he had five attempts on goal.

Anthony Martial may drop into the left side of the attack to facilitate Ighalo’s position as the main striker. On the opposite flank, Mason Greenwood gets out nod over both Juan Mata and Daniel James.

James has lacked the end product over the past few months and he may have to settle for gametime off the bench. Mata, on the other hand, has looked an improved player in recent weeks but he has struggled against sides, who tend to close down with a high intensity.

Here’s how Manchester United could line up with Ighalo in the XI…