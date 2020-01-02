‘World Class’, ‘Masterful display,’ these Chelsea FC fans praise 25-year-old star after Brighton draw

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have heaped praise on goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following his superb display between the sticks at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues were in control for most of the opening half of the Premier League clash and they managed to find the scoresheet through Cesar Azpilicueta after just 10 minutes on the clock.

However, it was a different story after the interval where Brighton stepped up with their attacking display and they managed to a share of the spoils after a fantastic goal from Alireza Jahanbakhsh with an overhead kick.

Brighton could have easily won the game with the string of attacks towards the end but Arrizabalaga was superb in goal as he made two reflex saves to reward his side with a hard-fought point.

This has certainly pleased a large section of the Chelsea FC fans, who have witnessed a genuine improvement in the Spaniard’s performances compared to the beginning of the campaign.

Twitter Reactions:

Kepa was world class he literally carried us for the entire 90 mins🔥🔥#BHACHE — Chelsea Babe (@Boitumelo_MB) January 1, 2020

Shout out to Kepa today, literally earned us the draw in the end. Showed great mentality, was organising his defence, and even seen him come for a couple of crosses. These are things the coaches have been working on with him.



After the criticism, he's rising above it. Fair play. pic.twitter.com/DRKdf8e2aj — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) January 1, 2020

Kepa dragged us through a lot of that match with some class saves, still reckon there's a bright future for him. — Jordan (@MyGuyRudi) January 1, 2020

Kudos to Kepa today for the masterful display of goalkeeping and helping us with the draw. Well done @kepa_46 👏👏👏🙌 — Sandy (@dinomonicfc) January 1, 2020

Kepa Masterclass — super kepa (@K_arrizabalaga) January 1, 2020

Chelsea FC’s draw was definitely a disappointing result but they have been able to move five points clear in the race for the final Champions League spot with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United all losing their respective New Year’s Day games.