‘We need him’, ‘Needs signed asap’, these Chelsea FC fans want £22.5m star signed after Arsenal draw

A section of Chelsea FC supporters have urged the club to acquire the services of Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window closes next week.

The Blues have failed to win back-to-back games in the Premier League since the last international break and during this period, there have been guilty of failing to finish off games.

The same was the case against Arsenal on Tuesday night whereby they had a 1-0 advantage in the first half with a man advantage but failed to finish off the game.

Ultimately, the Gunners came back twice from behind to register a 2-2 draw at the Bridge and this has genuinely frustrated some of the faithful, who have talked up the need for more firepower upfront.

Of late, there have been reports indicating that Blues chief Claudio Makelele has made initial contact with Cavani over a possible January move and a few of the supporters believe the Uruguayan should be signed without any hesitancy, considering the recent fortunes of the club in the league.

Twitter Reactions:

I wasn't keen on the idea of Cavani to Chelsea. But after seeing us play like we have for the past two months and FAIL numerous times to kill teams off, we need him. Ruthless predator. Bring El Matador in. — Gareth Messenger (@G_Messenger) January 21, 2020

Chelsea can’t kill a game. Cavani needs signed ASAP — Chris Nixon ♛ (@chrisnixon2) January 21, 2020

If Tammy is injured, we have to sign a striker this window. Even a Tammy out of form is better than our other options.



Chelsea should go all out for Cavani. Without a competent striker, top four is unlikely. — JMH (@ChelseaCentral_) January 22, 2020

Chelsea need to sign cavani ASAP and a cb!! @ChelseaFC — Caz💸 (@Caz_Norbury) January 21, 2020

Chelsea can you sign Cavani pls — BRYAN (@BryanU99) January 21, 2020

Cavani, who is valued at £22.5m as per Transfermarkt, has only six months remaining on his current Paris Saint-Germain contract and he is expected to leave the club after handing in a transfer request.

Tammy Abraham picked up a suspected ankle injury during the recent derby against Arsenal and judging by this, the Blues definitely require another marksman with deputy Michy Batshuayi barely putting a foot right over the past three-and-a-half months.