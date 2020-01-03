Chelsea FC make offer to sign 21-year-old attacker with eight goals and seven assists this season

Chelsea FC have reportedly made a firm offer to land the signature of Dani Olmo from the ranks of Dinamo Zagreb this month.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has acknowledged the need for a new creative player in the ranks, particularly with the club struggling in the final third of the pitch over the past month.

According to Sport Witness through Spanish reports, it is claimed that the west London side have made a concrete move for Olmo, who has been with Dinamo for the past five-and-a-half years.

No details regarding the Blues’ offer has been specified but the report claims that Dinamo will demand around £34m for their prized asset, who has bagged eight goals and seven assists at the club level this term.

The Blues are not the only club in the race for the highly-rated Spaniard and they could yet face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and La Liga champions Barcelona.

The Blaugrana were initially hoping to re-sign their former La Masia graduate during the summer but the Blues’ interest seems to have engaged them into a potential bidding battle this month.

Chelsea FC have excelled in the Premier League during the first half of the season and they have a handy five-point advantage over Manchester United in the race for the final Champions League spot.