Arsenal ready to compete with Chelsea FC to sign £45m Dutch defender

Arsenal are reportedly set to join Chelsea FC in the race to sign Nathan Ake from Bournemouth during the ongoing transfer window.

The Gunners are concerned over the quality in the central defensive role after the long-term knee injury for Calum Chambers and reports have emerged that they are already looking at different options to strengthen the heart of the backline.

According to The Telegraph, Ake is one of the names that is currently on their winter wishlist and the Gunners could go head-to-head with Chelsea FC in the pursuit of the Netherlands international.

The Blues have the option of re-signing their former graduate for £40m as part of the transfer agreement which saw him head to the Vitality Stadium during the summer of 2017.

However, they are currently not looking at the prospect of doing so and that could possibly play into the hands of the Gunners, who could prise him away from Dean Court for a fee of around £45m which is slightly more than the Blues’ buyback clause.

Ake is presently on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury last month but he has been fancied to return to first-team action before the end of January.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have recently been linked with a surprise swoop for Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng and the German is said to be open to the prospect of leaving the Bavarian giants.