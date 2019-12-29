‘What a fighter’, ‘Exceptional player’, some Manchester United fans praise performance of £25m-rated star vs Burnley

Some Manchester United fans have raved about the performance of Daniel James during the club’s hard-fought 2-0 league win over Burnley on the road.

The Red Devils were certainly the dominant side at Turf Moor on Sunday but a resolute Clarets defence kept them to limited shots on target through the encounter.

Still, United were victorious with goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford at the closing stages of either half and that has taken them to within one point off fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

During the game, there were a number of top performances from the United end but James particularly impressed with an all-round display, which eventually saw him bag the assist for Rashford’s goal in the 95th minute.

James was the subject to multiple rash challenges from Burnley and he ended the game by drawing five fouls. In addition to this, he was impressive with the defensive facet of his game as he managed more tackles than any player on both sides (Sofascore).

This has certainly pleased a number of United supporters and some of them have praised the £25m-rated star (Transfermarkt) on Twitter following the game.

Twitter Reactions:

Can I just point out that was Daniel James 6th assist in the PL which is the highest for United this season.



He's been a creative influence for us without a doubt — Hi, My name is Joe (@SayNoMore33) December 28, 2019

Daniel James is Manchester United's X factor. #BURMUN — Uncle Wilson™ (@iam_wilsons) December 28, 2019

Thought @Daniel_James_97 had a great game. They kicked him off the pitch but he got up every time and kept on going totally unfazed. Out of interest, only De Bruyne, Alexander-Arnold and Son have more assists than him in the league this season. pic.twitter.com/Cmu8uNG6Lb — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) December 28, 2019

Daniel James is an exceptional player. Run him over, kick him, pull him, drag him….and he still keep running. What. A. Fighter. #OneOfOurOwn #MUFC #BURMUN — UnRuly__Tafliski😝👅💫⚡ (@Welcome_Kay) December 28, 2019

Daniel James vs Burnley:



1 assist

Most fouls won (5)

Most tackles (4)



Engine. — Man Utd Channel (@ManUtdChannel) December 28, 2019

James has been a revelation for Manchester United since his summer arrival from Swansea City and he has now amassed six assists and three goals from 19 outings in the top-flight.