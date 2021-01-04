‘Terrible’, ‘Very bad form’, some Chelsea FC fans slam experienced star after Man City defeat

A section of Chelsea FC fans have criticised the performance of midfielder N’Golo Kante following the disappointing 3-1 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Blues had gone into the game on the back of attaining only four points from five matches and their misery continued as they were unable to cope with the attacking threat from the Cityzens.

They were down three-nil after just 35 minutes on the clock and that pretty much ended the game as the Cityzens were able to control the proceedings during the second half.

Kante has been a hugely instrumental player for the Blues this term, but he has gone through a bad patch over the past month. Against the Cityzens, he was culpable of losing possession in critical moments and one of those contributed to the Cityzens’ third goal.

The Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, but he has not been spared from the criticism from some supporters following another lacklustre display from the Blues in the Premier League.

Twitter Reactions:

Kante out of position for that 2nd City goal, poor decision making for the third too. — MJ (@MujeebLa) January 3, 2021

– Without a fit James are defence has no pace.

– Kante is in very bad form.

– A run of tricky fixtures came at the wrong time. — James Holden (@MrJames007619) January 4, 2021

What's bad is that even our top players couldn't show their class in the City game. Kante was terrible. Our defence which has been good was very bad. Kovacic was bad.



Some positives: Kai with a decent performance and an assist. CHO with a goal and Billy Gilmour with a good game. — Pride Of London (@PrideOf01334782) January 4, 2021

When I said we needed to sell kante, I was called a mad man. — N A G A T O☠🐺 (@bastian_killz) January 3, 2021

We barely touched the ball, didnt even chase for it. Sloppy passes, poor challenges from tackles, no recoveries. Kante Kovacic were awful last night but I can’t think about the right sub except Gilmour (that turned out to be good). Mount tried but he was outnumbered in the mid. — k (@kameeew) January 4, 2021

With the defeat, Chelsea FC find themselves eighth on the table with 26 points, seven behind leaders Liverpool. The game to the top could extend if the Reds beat Southampton tonight.

The Blues will switch their focus to FA Cup action this weekend when they entertain League Two Morecambe at home in the third round. It should be a comfortable game for them irrespective of their league form.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com