Arsenal confirm duo have returned to training after injury setbacks

Arsenal have confirmed that Granit Xhaka and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have returned to first-team training ahead of the club’s Premier League clash at Southampton.

Xhaka sprained his right ankle within a couple of minutes of the league outing at Manchester City last week and it was a huge disappointment, given the club had just returned to action after a three-month break.

On the other hand, Sokratis has been absent for the Gunners since the season resumption with a thigh injury.

In an update on the club’s official website, it has been confirmed that both players have made their return to regular training.

Mikel Arteta’s side have suffered back-to-back losses since the season restart and they have dropped to the second half of the table ahead of tonight’s league clash at St Mary’s.

They are already five points behind a potential Europa League spot and a third-straight away loss could raise serious doubts over the club’s prospects of playing in Europe next term.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have also received a boost over the fitness of goalkeeper Bernd after it was confirmed that he had avoided a serious knee injury against Brighton & Hove Albion.

After thorough medical assessment, it has been revealed that the German could be out of action for four to six weeks with a moderate ligament sprain.

Hence, he won’t play any part during the current campaign, but it is certainly positive to learn that the shot-stopper will be fit for the beginning of next season.