Mark Lawrenson predicts where Chelsea FC will finish in the Premier League

BBC Football expert Mark Lawrenson has predicted where Chelsea FC could finish at the end of the current Premier League campaign.

The Blues have performed above their initial expectations under Frank Lampard and they have held onto the fourth spot for most of the season.

Their inconsistent form in recent months has closed the gap between them and the chasing pack but Lawrenson still believe the Blues are the favourites for the fourth position.

The west London side have succumbed to defeats in games where they were expected to win this season and Lawrenson feels the Blues should improve their focus in games to recapture their early season form.

“The Blues are still favourites for fourth. They just need to improve their focus in matches. They have dropped points by taking their eye off the ball a little bit when you least expect it, which has seen them let some points slip away,” he told BBC Sport.

Chelsea FC host Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday night and they can’t afford to drop points, particularly with only six points separating them from ninth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Sheffield United, who are two points behind them, have already played for the gameweek but Tottenham Hotspur in the sixth spot can capitalise on any shortcomings and close the four-point gap to them.