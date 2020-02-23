‘Immense performance’, ‘Did well’, some Chelsea FC fans are pleased with 26-year-old’s display in win over Spurs

Some of the Chelsea FC fans have expressed their satisfaction over the showing of Ross Barkley during the club’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The England international has rarely made the starting lineup for the Blues in the Premier League this season and he was able to earn only his seven top-flight start of the campaign on Saturday.

The 26-year-old was able to impress with his good link-up play alongside Mason Mount Olivier Giroud in the attack during the opening exchanges and he indirectly contributed to the opening goal.

Barkley managed to hit the woodwork with his effort shortly after Giroud’s initial shot was saved by Hugo Lloris. The deflection fell into the path of Giroud, who managed to beat Lloris in the second time of asking with a strong low shot.

Shortly after the interval, Barkley once again combined with Mount in the attack and he provided the assist for Marcos Alonso’s long-range strike, which eventually proved the winning goal.

This performance has certainly pleased a few of the Chelsea FC fans and some of them have appreciated the display of the attacker in the London derby.

Here are some of the reactions…

I have forgiven Ross Barkley 🌝 that penalty he threw away is not paining me again 😌🤸🏼‍♀️ — Rola (@Kofoworola__a) February 22, 2020

Ross Barkley going unsung today, I will give praise when is it due, he put in a classy shift today 👏 💙 #KTBFFH #CFC pic.twitter.com/Zznnq5L0zF — Scott Lawson (@ScottLAWS0N) February 22, 2020

A quick shout out to Ross Barkley who put in a very good shift today. One great assist, one shot against the post and forced the keeper into another good save. #chelseafc — bluebutch (@bluebutch) February 22, 2020

Ross Barkley goes off. He got 2 assists today. Immense performance today ngl. — – (@OlayinkaSuraj) February 22, 2020

Barkley did well. This was a successful start for him, no question. Credit where it’s due. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 22, 2020