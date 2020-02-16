Fernandes and Greenwood start, Strongest Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1) to face Chelsea FC

Manchester United will make the trip to the English capital to face Chelsea FC in Monday night’s Premier League clash. The Red Devils have managed just one win over the past five league outings and that has seen them drop to the ninth position, although with a game in hand over some of the teams.

With the recent European ban for Manchester City, United can qualify for the Champions League with a minimum of a fifth-place finish. They are currently four points behind fifth-placed Sheffield United and six adrift of the Blues, who are positioned fourth in the standings.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Lineup:

David de Gea has been the undisputed goalkeeper choice for United over the years and the Spaniard will definitely start in goal on Monday. He has recently back-to-back clean sheets with solid displays.

In the defence, no changes are expected. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw should take up the full-back positions with Harry Maguire partnering Victor Lindelof at the heart of the backline.

In the centre of the park, Scott McTominay won’t make his comeback after a knee ligament injury despite participating in light training sessions during the winter break.

In this case, Nemanja Matic, who missed the Burnley game with a one-match domestic ban, should return to the XI and accompany Fred in the central midfield.

In the attack, Bruno Fernandes will definitely take on the number 10 role with Daniel James and Mason Greenwood slotting into the flanks. Juan Mata has impressed since the turn of the year but the Spaniard has not fared well in high intensity games.

Upfront, Anthony Martial will lead the line with Marcus Rashford out injured while Odion Ighalo won’t be fit to make the starting XI. The Nigerian has not trained with his teammates due to the precaution taken after his move from China. Solskjaer has yet to decide whether he will make the matchday squad.

Predicted Manchester United lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Matic, Greenwood, Fernandes, James, Martial.

How Manchester United could line up against Chelsea FC