‘Superb footballer’, ‘One of the best’, these Chelsea FC fans are excited after 20-year-old’s performance vs Forest

Some Chelsea FC fans are delighted after witnessing a dominant performance from defender Reece James in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest in the third round.
James has barely put a foot wrong since his debut for the Blues earlier in the campaign and he has gone step-by-step to become a dominant figure on the right side of the backline.
Against Forest, he was the standout defender with a 100 success rate with his tackles and aerial duels. He was also impressive in the attack front with three key passes and was very unfortunate to miss out on an assist.
James came up with a string of top quality crosses from the right flank but Michy Batshuayi had a poor game in the centre-forward role as he could not make the most of the precise deliveries from the 20-year-old.
Still, he ended up with a whoscored rating of 8.10 for his efforts and James’ performance has certainly caught the eye of many Chelsea FC fans, who see a bright future ahead for him.
Twitter Reactions:
Frank Lampard’s side have progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup and they will know their opponents prior to Arsenal’s third round tie against Leeds United on Monday night.