Mikel Arteta provides fresh injury update on Shkodran Mustafi after Bournemouth clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Shkodran Mustafi’s apparent ankle injury during the club’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday.

The Germany international started his third straight game for the north London giants and he picked up from the second-half display against Chelsea last week.

Mustafi was commanding with his defensive performance with two interceptions, three clearances and three aerials won as per whoscored, and he also impressed with his long-range passing as he managed to find his teammates with 11 of the 19 long balls attempted.

As a result, it was the perfect game for the under-pressure defender but he could only last for 61 minutes. The centre-back picked up an ankle concern after the collision with goalkeeper Damian Martinez, who came out from goal to make a clearance and Arteta has now revealed that the defender may be out for a reasonable amount of time.

“They’re going to assess him between today and tomorrow but when a player has to come off, normally with a central defender – hopefully I am wrong but – normally it’s not good news,” he told.

With the possible absence of Mustafi, the Gunners are left with three fit centre-backs in David Luiz, Sokratis and Rob Holding. Luiz and Sokratis will definitely start the league outing at Burnley on Sunday but there is certainly the need for a new signing for the position before Friday’s transfer deadline.