Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC vs Arsenal

Former Premier League star Michael Owen has predicted the upcoming London derby between Chelsea FC and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have struggled to register back-to-back wins in the league since the previous international break but they have still held onto the fourth spot with the teams behind them going through a similar phase.

Ahead of Tuesday’s derby, they have a 10-point advantage over London rivals Arsenal, who are placed 10th in the standings and they can end the Gunners’ slender top-four hopes with a victory.

Writing in the BetVictor Blog, Owen mentioned the reverse meeting at the Emirates where the Blues came from behind to register a 2-1 win in the final 10 minutes.

He added that the Blues should provide a reaction after the shock 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United and has backed them to edge the Gunners in what could be another feisty derby in the Capital.

“Chelsea came from behind to win the reverse fixture at the Emirates over the Festive period, and I think the Blues will bounce back from their defeat at Newcastle. I feel Mikel Arteta would take a share of the spoils at Stamford Bridge, but I think the Blues will edge a tight, possibly feisty London derby.” he told.

Chelsea FC have struggled in their home games against lower league opposition in recent months and that has contributed towards them clinging onto the fourth spot in the Premier League rather than being placed in the second or third position.

Mikel Arteta’s side have improved on their fitness levels to maintain the same intensity for longer periods compared to the reverse meeting, but the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a big blow, considering Alexandre Lacazette has failed to score in the past seven games in all competitions.