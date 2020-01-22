‘Genuinely bad’, ‘Drop him’, these Chelsea FC fans are angry with 25-year-old’s performance vs Arsenal

A section of Chelsea FC supporters have been left unimpressed with the performance of Kepa Arrizabalaga during the club’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Blues were handed a good advantage after the sending off of David Luiz in the 26th minute and they took the lead thereafter with Jorginho beating Bernd Leno in goal with his penalty.

After the break, the Blues tried to gain the ascendancy and finish the game off but that was not the case with a superb 67-yard run from Gabriel Martinelli, who comfortably slotted the ball past Kepa’s goal.

The west London side seemed on course for another 2-1 win after Cesar Azpilicueta’s goal in the 84th minute but that was not meant to be with Hector Bellerin bagging another equaliser for the Gunners three minutes later.

For the goal, Kepa was unable to stop a left-footed curling shot from Bellerin in the bottom left corner and that has certainly frustrated some fans, who believe the shot-stopper should have done better with what can be regarded as a tame effort on goal.

Here are some of the reactions…

A note on kepa: I’ve always had a soft spot for him and think he can become a great player

However this season he’s been abysmal at times and has probably had two if not three very good games this season, think it’s stupid to sell but with recent performances it might be needed — Kyle (@CFCkwb) January 21, 2020

Maybe. But I don’t like the fact that Lamps keep defending and playing Kepa all the time. Just drop him ffs — DZT (@DZTcfc) January 21, 2020

Kepa will be dropped next game, there is no way man can keep getting away with this. I tried backing him, but that’s it man. — 🌬 (@CFCBrano) January 21, 2020

Kepa has sold the club enough. Needs to be dropped — Folly (@FolarinAdewunmi) January 21, 2020

Kepa has come up with important displays for the Blues this term and one such performance came against Watford, where he made a string of top-notch saves to seal the win.

However, he has not been able to find the same consistency in the past few months and his efforts in the recent meetings against Newcastle United and Arsenal have raised concerns over his position in the starting XI for Chelsea FC.

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has definitely backed the Spaniard regardless of the inconsistency this term and it won’t be any surprise, if the club’s record signing continues in goal for the league trip to Leicester City before the winter break.