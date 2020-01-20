Chelsea FC ready to make £48m bid to sign experienced centre-back

Chelsea FC are reportedly planning a formal bid to land the signature of Lewis Dunk from Brighton & Hove Albion during the ongoing transfer window.

The west London giants have made no senior signings since the transfer window reopened and that has generally frustrated some of the fans, considering the need to reinforce certain positions.

The central defence has been one position where the Blues have four specialist options (Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori and Zouma) at their disposal but it appears that Lampard wants another recruit, who would directly make the starting lineup.

According to The Star, it is said that the Blues have been keeping a close eye on the performances of Dunk and they are now prepared to test Brighton’s resolve with a £48m bid.

The offer has been termed as ‘astonishing’ by the same publication, considering Brighton had placed a £40m price tag on their captain when Leicester City were interested in his services last summer.

Obviously, Brighton would not want to part ways with their skipper at the midway stage of the season and based on this, the package seems justified for his consistent showing in recent years.

Rudiger is currently the senior defender at Chelsea FC’s disposal but the German has not quite found his form ever since his return after a groin problem towards the end of last year.

His decision-making in the air has been questionable and someone like Dunk, who is commanding and strong in the air, could aide the German’s return to form.