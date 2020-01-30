Chelsea FC move to agree deal for Belgian attacker before Olivier Giroud exit

Chelsea FC are reportedly keen on landing the signature of Dries Mertens from Napoli before sanctioning the sale of Olivier Giroud this month.

The Blues have made no signings during the transfer window and they are currently facing a race against time to strengthen the current squad.

Obviously, it appears that the board are prepared to wait until the summer to bolster the side but they are still looking at players, who can aid their quest for the top four this term.

According to The Telegraph, the Blues have opened with Serie A side Napoli regarding a deal for Mertens, whose contract with the club expires at the end of the season.

Napoli are not necessarily tempted to sanction the forward’s sale but reports indicate that they would demand around £7m to let go of their marksman before the transfer deadline.

Mertens is in no rush to leave the Naples outfit at the midway stage of the season and the deal remains complicated at the moment as the Blues need to convince both the Italian club and the player over the transfer.

Meanwhile, Giroud has recently been linked with a shock move to Tottenham Hotspur and reports have claimed that the Frenchman would be open to the prospect of joining the London rivals.

Giroud will quite comfortable with his stay in the English capital but he is in desperate need of playing time or else he could miss out on the Euro 2020 squad with France in the summer.

Lampard has resisted the temptation to sell the Frenchman over the past few weeks but the striker could push for a departure right before the deadline. It may still depend on the arrival of Mertens.