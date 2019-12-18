‘Need to sign him Asap’, ‘The man is a baller’, some Chelsea FC fans want £108m attacker signed

A selection of Chelsea FC supporters believe the club should break the bank to land the signature of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the New Year.

The England international has been a revelation since his switch to the Bundesliga from Manchester City and he has already amassed 26 goals and 36 assists from just 78 appearances for Dortmund.

In the current campaign, he has notched 11 goals and 11 assists and of late, he has been in splendid form with a goal and an assist in each of the past four appearances for Dortmund.

That includes the recent 3-3 draw against Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park and following that game, there have been calls from many Chelsea FC fans to land the former City graduate in January.

Chelsea need to sign Sancho ASAP!!!!!!!! — Jonathan Flores (@DYFlores96) December 17, 2019

Chelsea need to go all out for Sancho. The man is a baller. Sign him ASAP and let him stay till the summer if that’s what Dortmund want, same as Pulisic — Aaron (@AaronSparks_15) December 17, 2019

Need a healthy sancho at Chelsea in January 😉 — Chelseaista (@Chelseaista_cfc) December 17, 2019

Sancho to Chelsea is a MUST. Idc sell all the players we can to afford him and his wages. He is a need not a want. — Bobby (@CFCRole) December 17, 2019

The way sancho plays shows why we need him at Chelsea #DortmundLeipzig — Huncho Wayne (@LHuncho4) December 17, 2019

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has clearly stated that Sancho won’t be leaving at the midway stage of the season and that should hamper the Blues’ transfer plans.

Still, the Blues could perhaps reach a pre-transfer agreement similar to Christian Pulisic last winter whereby the teenager could return to Dortmund on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Sancho is currently valued at £108m, as per Transfermarkt, and Frank Lampard’s side would definitely have to come close to that figure in order to hold any chance of landing his signature.

The forward picked up a thigh concern during the closing stages of the Leipzig game and it appears that he may not return to action until after the turn of the year.