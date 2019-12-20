Dimitar Berbatov gives his prediction for Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC

Former Premier League star Dimitar Berbatov has stated his prediction for the forthcoming London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Spurs go into the Premier League clash with the better run of league form and they have accumulated 12 points from the past five games compared to Chelsea’s meagre tally of three.

As a result, the north London giants certainly have the form advantage over their cross-town rivals but Berbatov does not necessarily believe that they will pick up the three points on Sunday.

In a report covered by Metro, Berbatov has predicted goals for both teams during the contest and has been fancied them to share the spoils in a highscoring 2-2 draw.

He told: “It will be an emotional one for Mourinho for sure. Chelsea have lost their last two, Spurs got the late winner last time out. But when you play a big rival it’s different, the games in the past don’t matter.

“Spurs have the opportunity to break into the top four with a win but they can not underestimate Chelsea. I think this one will be a tight match and very close.”

Spurs are reckoned as favourites for the clash due to their recent results in the top-flight but the Blues can’t be underestimated, given they have fared much better on the road than at Stamford Bridge.

The west Londoners have managed five wins and three defeats in their eight outings this term. They have the opportunity to register their first points against the so-called big-six this season.

