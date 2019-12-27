‘Average’, ‘Sell him to Juventus’, these Chelsea FC fans are angry with 25-year-old’s performance vs Southampton

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have questioned the performance of Emerson during the club’s shock 2-0 home defeat to Southampton in the Premier League.

Blues boss Frank Lampard chose to ring in the changes for the Boxing Day clash and Emerson replaced Marcos Alonso at left wing-back despite the former managing just one game in the past seven weeks.

However, the Italian’s display was far from impressive with a whoscored rating of just 6.30 and he ended the game with just 72 percent of his passes finding his teammates.

Emerson barely provided any threat in an attacking point of view with most of his crosses being intercepted while he was caught high up the field when the Saints scored both of their goals where they attacked from the left flank.

This has resulted in an furious reaction from the some of the Chelsea FC fans and a few believe he should head through the exit door when the transfer window reopens next month.

Twitter Reactions:

Emerson is so awful.

Sell him to Juventus. — 海くん@パルファム (@ft_0125) December 26, 2019

I've been singing this song.

Emerson is average at LB, appalling LWB https://t.co/Xdtfsf6Kvg — Wolfgang 🐺 (@Rickysleeze) December 26, 2019

Can't believe Emerson really convinced us he was a great left back because we were all traumatized by Alonso's performances.



A new LB is badly needed. — Mod (@CFCMod_) December 26, 2019

Chelsea fans will never accept the fact that Alonso is way better than Emerson #CHESOU — Talib Jim (@Patanguli_) December 26, 2019

Emerson is a big time fraud and I don’t see any good thing he produces anytime he plays. Azpilicueta too shambolic — @Pkab10 (@KobbyBrown88) December 26, 2019

Alonso had a fairly good game in the derby against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend but Lampard still chose to rotate the team, particularly with a key derby against Arsenal this weekend.

This has, however, been proven as the wrong choice and Alonso is likely to replace Emerson for the London derby. Elsewhere, the Blues may need to consider a change in formation, given there was a limited threat with the additional central defender played.