‘Average’, ‘Sell him to Juventus’, these Chelsea FC fans are angry with 25-year-old’s performance vs Southampton

A selection of Chelsea FC fans have questioned the performance of Emerson during the club’s shock 2-0 home defeat to Southampton in the Premier League.
Blues boss Frank Lampard chose to ring in the changes for the Boxing Day clash and Emerson replaced Marcos Alonso at left wing-back despite the former managing just one game in the past seven weeks.
However, the Italian’s display was far from impressive with a whoscored rating of just 6.30 and he ended the game with just 72 percent of his passes finding his teammates.
Emerson barely provided any threat in an attacking point of view with most of his crosses being intercepted while he was caught high up the field when the Saints scored both of their goals where they attacked from the left flank.
This has resulted in an furious reaction from the some of the Chelsea FC fans and a few believe he should head through the exit door when the transfer window reopens next month.
Twitter Reactions:
Alonso had a fairly good game in the derby against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend but Lampard still chose to rotate the team, particularly with a key derby against Arsenal this weekend.
This has, however, been proven as the wrong choice and Alonso is likely to replace Emerson for the London derby. Elsewhere, the Blues may need to consider a change in formation, given there was a limited threat with the additional central defender played.
Alonso is way better than Emerson on his worst day, he is a sure deal, a goal threat, a good crossed and can shoot properly. Remember all the beautiful goals he has ever scored. Odoi is not ready, there is nothing he has ever done this season to impress me. He deserves a bench and I wonder if he will ever improve.
It’s sad our current attackers are bad shooters even if they are in position to, they choose to pass, wanting to pass the ball to the net. They are very poor goal scorers and they lack confidence in front of goal. They beat Tottenham, but they still had these gaps l mentioned, always have. God help Chelsea.