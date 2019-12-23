‘Amazing’, ‘One of the best’, these Chelsea FC fans are happy with 25-year-old’s performance against Tottenham Hotspur

Some Chelsea FC supporters have reacted positively to the wonderful midfield display from Mateo Kovacic against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Croatia international had a mixed first season with the Blues last term on loan and there was some criticism when he was purchased on a permanent deal last summer.

However, he has turned down to be one of the most consistent players under Frank Lampard and he came up with another midfield masterclass in the 2-0 win over Spurs.

Kovacic bagged the assist for Willian’s sublime opener in the 12th minute but besides this, he managed four successful take-ons and three tackles in the 67 minutes on the field.

As a result, there has generally been a positive reaction over his performances and here are some of the reactions on Twitter following the derby win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Twitter Reactions:

Thoughts on #TOTCHE

Kepa- Thankful for the defense

Rudiger-Defensive Leader

Zouma,Tomori- Solid

Azpi- Surprisingly good.

Alonso- Better winger than Defender

Kovacic-Amazing

Kante- Bossed the midfield- again.

Mount- Troublesome

Tammy- Invasive

Willian- All his haters STFU! pic.twitter.com/LbZs9fIjnZ — Mohamed El-noby74 (@momonobyy) December 22, 2019

Tomori, Zouma & Rudiger are all good centre halves. Christensen is too. there's a team at Chelsea , Kovacic is one of the best mids in the league as is ofc Kante, they just need a star attacker. — ○ (@0nContradiction) December 22, 2019

Chelsea HT Thoughts:



• Willian wrote the bible



• Kovačić invented the term “midfielder”



• Mount & Kanté have 90 lungs… each



• Alonso is Roberto Carlos on steroids — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) December 22, 2019

@EiFSoccer no kovacic praises today ? Man was excellent yet again 😂 — Pranjal (@Bhdpranjal26) December 22, 2019

Willie hasn’t been bad but Kovacic has been a beast — hazard10 (@phreshprinx) December 23, 2019

Kovacic and N’Golo Kante impressed with their regular pressing on the opposition and the latter was particularly exceptional in the closing stages where he took it upon himself to counter-attack Spurs.

Kovacic picked up a booking during the closing stages of the first half of the derby and that will unfortunately see him miss the Boxing Day clash for Chelsea FC against Southampton due to an automatic one game ban for accumulating five yellow cards before Gameweek 19.