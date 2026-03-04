Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Aston Villa, two big changes from Arsenal loss

Chelsea will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League whey face Aston Villa on the road tonight.

The Blues have picked up just two points in the last three league games and recently suffered a 2-1 loss at Arsenal.

Manager Liam Rosenior will be keen to make amends against Villa. There could be two key changes to the starting XI.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

Robert Sanchez had a nervy London derby against Arsenal and made several errors with his distribution. The Spaniard was also partly responsible for the Gunners’ winner. Despite this, he is expected to continue in goal for the west London giants.

The defence could witness one change from last weekend. Mamadou Sarr had a fine league debut, barring his deflection that contributed to William Saliba’s opening goal. He could make way for Wesley Fofana, who is available after suspension.

Fofana is set to partner Trevoh Chalobah in the heart of the defence. Reece James was brilliant from right-back and created Chelsea’s only goal with a superb corner. The club captain is a nailed-on starter.

Jorrel Hato deserves to keep his place at left-back ahead of Malo Gusto after keeping Bukayo Saka relatively quiet. The Dutchman has been growing in confidence since Rosenior took charge.

No changes are expected in the heart of the midfield. Moises Caicedo and Andrey Santos are poised to start, while Enzo Fernandez should continue as the attacking midfielder for the Blues.

With Pedro Neto suspended, Alejandro Garnacho should feature on the left wing. The Argentine almost scored a late equaliser at Arsenal, but David Raya denied him with a world-class save.

Cole Palmer is likely to feature on the right wing with Joao Pedro upfront. Liam Delap was hardly involved as a substitute last weekend and could be restricted to another cameo appearance.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Aston Villa: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Joao Pedro