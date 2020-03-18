Tammy Abraham is ready to sign new Chelsea contract on one condition

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is prepared to commit to a new long-term deal, provided the club put him on par with Callum Hudson-Odoi in terms of the wages.

The England international is currently on a £60,000-a-week contract with the Blues and the club are keen to extend his stay with his existing deal due to expire in two years’ time.

According to The Athletic, the west London side are yet to make any progress in the contract talks with the marksman and they are still at the initial stage.

The same outlet claims that Abraham wants a similar £180,000-a-week deal to Hudson-Odoi’s whereby he would command a basic salary of around £120,000 on a weekly basis.

Abraham has been the standout striker for Chelsea this term and he has already amassed 15 goals from 34 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Most of those strikes came during the first half of the campaign and he has not been able to carry on with the form in the backend with an ankle injury hampering his performances.

Prior to the league’s suspension for the COVID-19 virus, Abraham was hopeful of making a comeback before the international break. He should definitely return to first-team contention if or when the season resumes.