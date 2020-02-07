Paul Merson predicts where Chelsea FC will finish in the Premier League

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes Chelsea FC have a good chance of making the top four of the Premier League, provided they are able to beat Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the forthcoming games.

The Blues have been inconsistent with their league form since their return from the November international break and they have not been able to win two league games on the bounce during this period.

As a result, they have been unable to jump clear of the chasing pack for the fourth and final Champions League spot and they are currently only four points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson said that he has been impressed with the application of the Blues players in the big games and believes they can make the top four so long as they can beat both United and Spurs.

“I am all right with Chelsea at the moment, they have two big games coming up – Man Utd and Tottenham at home – if they win both of them, for me they will finish in the top four,” he told.



Chelsea FC dominated Spurs in the previous meeting at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium where they picked up a 2-0 win thanks to the standout display from Willian, who bagged a brace.

They have, however, been beaten by United on two occasions in the Premier League and League Cup this term and Frank Lampard will be aiming to avenge the result when their rivals visit Stamford Bridge on February 17.