Giroud and Willian start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (3-4-2-1) to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Chelsea FC will host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday night. The Blues ended a four-match winless streak in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur and that should provide the players with a lift ahead of the Bayern clash.

Still, the Blues have a tough challenge on their hands against a free-scoring Bayern side and they need to maintain their concentration at the back such that they don’t concede an away goal which often proves costly at the current phase of the competition.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Lineup:

Willy Caballero has been the goalkeeper for the Blues in recent Premier League encounters and it is now quite clear Lampard favours the veteran ahead of Kepa Arrizalaga between the sticks. The Argentine should make his first Champions League appearance of the season.

The back three should remain unchanged from the derby win. Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are likely to keep their places. There is the temptation of fielding Fikayo Tomori ahead of Rudiger but the German’s big-game experience should see him get the nod despite his inconsistent form of late.

In the centre of the park, no changes are likewise expected. Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic will definitely start as the midfield pairing with N’Golo Kante still on the sidelines with a muscular problem. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is available after his recovery from a serious Achilles injury but he won’t be risked from the starting lineup, having made no competitive appearance for the Blues this season.

In the frontline, we are anticipating the solitary change with Willian coming in the place of Ross Barkley. Barkley did play a key part in the lead-up to both of the Blues goals against Spurs but Willian should get the pick, given he has starred for the club in the Champions League knockouts in the past.

Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-2-1): Willy Caballero, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Willian, Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud

How Chelsea FC could lineup against Bayern Munich