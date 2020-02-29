Frank Lampard confirms four Chelsea FC players are out injured ahead of Bournemouth clash

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that he won’t have the services of four first-team regulars ahead of Saturday’s Premier League encounter against Bournemouth.

The Blues recently suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 and that has left them with a difficult task of reaching the next phase of the competition.

Speaking ahead of the Cherries clash, Lampard confirmed that Christian Pulisic and N’Golo Kante are out with their respective adductor and muscle injuries, he told: “Pulisic is still injured and Kante is still injured.”

Meanwhile, the Chelsea FC boss confirmed that Tammy Abraham has suffered another ankle injury setback and he won’t feature alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is nursing a hamstring issue.

“Abraham is injured with the same problem as before. We’re trying to find a solution with him. It’s frustrating that he has come in and out somewhat but he’s injured for tomorrow. Callum is another one who isn’t fit this weekend,” he added

The west London side currently hold a three-point advantage for the fourth spot ahead of Manchester United and they have a good chance of maintaining the gap against Eddie Howe’s side.

However, they have not necessarily impressed against the Cherries in recent meetings and have lost three of the previous four Premier League clashes against the south Coast outfit.