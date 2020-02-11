Chelsea FC winning the race to sign £40.5m star, who wants to play for the club

Chelsea FC are deemed favourites to land the signature of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Ajax when the transfer window reopens at the end of the campaign.

The west London side could sanction the sale of Kepa Arrizabalaga during the summer with manager Frank Lampard said to be frustrated with the inconsistency of the Spaniard in goal.

As such, they have already been tipped to sign a new shot-stopper across the media and a report from Le 10 Sport via The Sun claims they are genuine favourites to sign Onana from Ajax.

Paris Saint-Germain are understood to have recently enquired over the possibility of signing the Cameroon international but their approach has been snubbed by Ajax, who believe the 23-year-old will head to Chelsea FC.

Onana has also been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in the past but he appears determined to take advantage of the possible goalkeeper vacancy at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Onana, who is valued at £40.5m, as per Transfermarkt, has made over 155 appearances for Ajax in all competitions. He was hugely instrumental in their run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Chelsea FC return to league action against Manchester United on Monday night.