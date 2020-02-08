Arsenal to sell Aubameyang and Lacazette this summer?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could be open to the sales of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season.

Aubameyang has been the standout attacking player for the Gunners this term with 16 goals across all competitions but there continue to remain doubts regarding his long-term future with the club.

The Gabon international has of course recently stated that he is committed to the north London side but the lack of progress in contract talks could see him leave the club when he enters the final year of his deal this summer, The Sun claims.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette has more than two years remaining on his existing deal with the Gunners but his recent form has brought up concerns whether he is the right man to lead the attack.

The Frenchman has gone nearly two months without finding the net for the Gunners and what has been more worrying is the fact that he has gone a year without scoring a Premier League goal away from home.

Such statistics will definitely test the patience of any manager but Arteta has continued to keep his faith in the marksman. As per The Sun, the Gunners may be tempted to offload him during the summer, should his wretched run of form continue.

While the Gunners don’t hold any concerns over his contract unlike Aubameyang, there are supposedly worried over his transfer value plummeting due to his poor form in front of goal.