Frank Lampard praises two Chelsea FC players after convincing win vs Burnley

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has heaped praise on two first-team stars following the club’s comfortable 3-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues boss opted to rotate his squad for the Clarets clash and there were a number of changes made when compared to the previous Premier League clash at Brighton.

Still, they came up with a strong display against a Burnley side, which has kept seven clean sheets this term and Lampard was particularly pleased for Barkley and Hudson-Odoi, who have been criticised by some fans in the past.

“We played with a really positive attitude – particularly Ross [Barkley] and Callum [Hudson-Odoi]. We have set a standard today and we know we haven’t reached that recently,” the Chelsea boss told BBC Sport, via Metro.

Barkley could not add to his goal from the recent FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest but he was able to preserve the club’s lead with a superb goal-line clearance when the scoreline was 1-0.

Hudson-Odoi, meanwhile, managed a single attempt on target but he made the most of the same as he scored his second goal for the Blues from as many appearances.

The Blues graduate had gone through a tough of couple of months where he struggled to make the difference in the box but the recent injury setback for Christian Pulisic has aided his return to the starting XI where he has finally found his goalscoring boots.