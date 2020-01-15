Chelsea FC want to agree £47m deal for Champions League winner

Chelsea FC are reportedly plotting a swoop for Real Madrid star Isco as they seek to strengthen their options in the attacking midfield department before the end of the month.

The Blues are free to sign players after their transfer ban was lifted in December but they are yet to make any senior signing despite the regular speculation.

Isco has been a player, who has been regularly linked with Chelsea FC in the past few weeks and El Desmarque has now claimed that the Blues are really desperate to get their hands on the Spaniard, who could cost them around £47m this month.

Mason Mount has been the regular choice for the attacking midfield role but it is claimed that Lampard has set his sights on landing Isco, who would be offered with the freedom to attack with N’Golo Kante playing behind him.

Isco, who is a four-time Champions League winner, has had a tough season under Zinedine Zidane this term and he has been restricted to just six starts in the Spanish top-flight.

Despite this, he has recently improved with his displays and was on the scoresheet for the 3-1 win over Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final.

As a result, it is not doom and gloom for the former Malaga man and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can push through a transfer agreement before the deadline approaches.

It has been previously claimed by El Desmarque that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez would be willing to sell the Spaniard for the reported £47m asking price.