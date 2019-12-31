‘Get rid of’, Ian Wright names one Arsenal player who should be sold by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged manager Mikel Arteta to sanction the sale of one defender following the club’s disappointing 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Gunners made a bright start to the derby and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the 13th minute after a lovely header from a Calum Chambers layoff.

However, the club could not double the advantage through a dominant first half and following the interval, they were largely on the backfoot with the emphasis more on preserving the lead.

That eventually led to their downfall with Jorginho and Tammy Abraham scoring two late goals for Chelsea after the 82nd minute and that contributed to a disappointing day which promised much at the start.

Mustafi came on to replace injured Chambers in the 22nd minute and he had a good performance as he won five aerial duels and managed three interceptions.

However, his game was ultimately dictated by Tammy Abraham’s winning strike, whereby he was easily turned far too easy by the England international, who slotted the ball between Leno’s legs.

Speaking in the Match of the Day 2 programme, Wright was far from impressed with the German and stated that the centre-back was petrified with the presence of Abraham around him.

He added that Arteta can’t improve a player, who has already experience of playing for many years and the 27-year-old should be offloaded at the earliest possibility.

“Mustafi was absolutely petrified of him [Tammy Abraham]. You have got someone like Arteta coming in but there’s nothing you can do to coach a defender of his experience now, those are the type of players he’s got to be looking to get rid of,” he told.