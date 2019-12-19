Chelsea FC star Ruben Loftus-Cheek reveals comeback date after return to training

Chelsea FC midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has suggested that he could return to first-team action in the next 30 days, provided there are no further setbacks.

The England international has been sidelined since mid-May after a surgery for an Achilles injury and his return has been delayed from a couple of setbacks along the way.

Speaking with Copa90, Loftus-Cheek has revealed that he is getting into shape after a long-term injury and he hopes to make his Blues comeback in a month’s time, now that he has began individual training on grasss.

“It’s alright, it’s been a long journey. Since I done it I’m just grinding it out and I’ve had a few setbacks which is normal when you’ve had a big injury. I’m close now anyway. If everything goes well, I’d say just over a month,” he told.

Loftus-Cheek’s absence has not been overly felt by the Blues with Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic stepping up with their performances at the heart of the midfield.

However, there has been the lack of the aerial and physical presence which Loftus-Cheek provides and most of the fans would definitely welcome the midfielder’s comeback at the earliest possibility.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has clearly stated that Loftus-Cheek won’t be rushed to action after a lengthy setback, and the club graduate may have to wait a little longer than predicted to make his comeback.