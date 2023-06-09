Chelsea contact Serie A giants to agree deal for €35m French star

Chelsea have made contact with AC Milan over a summer deal for goalkeeper Mike Maignan, according to L’Equipe.

The Blues are lining up a new shot-stopper for next season with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy struggling in goal.

Maignan has emerged as the latest target for the Blues, but L’Equipe claim that Milan have no plans of selling him.

The Rossoneri have had good success in the last two years and Maignan has played a big role between the sticks.

The Frenchman helped them win the Scudetto after 10 seasons as well as reach the Champions League semi-final.

Hence, there are no surprises that the Rossoneri are reluctant to sell and Chelsea may need to make a huge offer.

He is currently valued at €35 million by Transfermarkt and it could take double the fee to prise him away.

Milan have not had any investment from their new owners and they could welcome a huge intake of funds.

Whether Chelsea are prepared to make such a substantial offer for the Frenchman remains to be seen.

The Blues currently need to balance their books to avoid Financial Fair Play issues in the near future.

They may not make such a big outlay on Maignan in our opinion, and may decide to look elsewhere.