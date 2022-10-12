Chelsea will seriously move to sign Champions League winner next year

Chelsea could swoop for Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard next summer in case he has no plans of penning a new deal with the Bavarian giants.

The west London side wanted a new right wing-back option this summer and they were linked with Jonathan Clauss before his move to French side Marseille.

In the end, Cesar Azpilicueta signed a new two-year deal, but we won’t be surprised if the club look for an upgrade behind Reece James at the end of the campaign.

Pavard would be an ideal fit as he is in the prime of his career with vast experience.

Benjamin Pavard remains on Chelsea's shortlist. A move will be a serious option next summer if the Frenchman doesn't extend his contract at FC Bayern beyond 2024 [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/X6tafDknQj — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 11, 2022

He would also provide versatility for the Blues, considering he can also operate as a central defender which he has rarely done since his move to Bayern few years ago.

It remains to be seen whether they are successful in signing him. Champions League football will be a minimal necessity to land the Champions League winner next summer.

He would also need an improved salary on top of assurances of regular game time. Pavard will want consistent minutes and not just to play second fiddle at right wing-back.

As things stand, Pavard will enter the final year of his Bayern contract in June next year. If a renewal is not agreed by then, Bayern are bound to sell him for a reasonable transfer fee.