Smith Rowe returns, Expected Arsenal line-up vs Leeds United

Arsenal travel to Elland Road for this evening’s Premier League clash against Leeds United.

The Gunners have registered back-to-back wins in the top-flight, and are currently fourth in the standings.

They have the chance to extend their advantage over their Champions League rivals when they face the Whites.

Leeds are missing several key players due to injuries, and the Gunners should be favourites to pick up another win.

Expected Line-up:

Aaron Ramsdale should be a confirmed starter in goal after a splendid tally of eight clean sheets from 14 league appearances this term.

The defence could remain unchanged. Takehiro Tomiyasu has been a revelation at right-back with his strong defensive resolve and aerial ability.

Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes are nailed-on starters in central defence for the 15th game running with Kieran Tierney in the left-back spot.

Barring any fitness issues, Mikel Arteta should stick with his trusted experienced duo of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in central midfield.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Magalhaes have excelled as a pairing in the wide midfield positions. The latter has four goals contributions in five games.

The duo are set to start once again, but Arteta may change things in the number 10 role with Emile Smith Rowe coming in for Martin Odegaard.

Smith Rowe has not started since his groin issue in early December, but made a difference against West Ham with a vital second goal off the bench.

Alexandre Lacazette has relished his captaincy in recent games. He has a goal and an assist in the past two outings, and looks set to lead the line.

How Arsenal could line up against Leeds this evening: