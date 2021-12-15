Arsenal could be without three players for West Ham United clash

Arsenal could be without three players for the upcoming Premier League clash against West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners recently stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy after his latest disciplinary breach last week.

It has been officially confirmed that he won’t play any part tomorrow. It remains to be seen whether he has a future at the club.

Aside from the Gabon international, the Gunners are set to be without Sead Kolasinac once again after his nasty ankle injury.

The Bosnian suffered the setback on international duty against Finland, and he is unlikely to return to first-team training until the New Year.

Bernd Leno is continuing to nurse a minor groin issue, and he could be doubtful to make the matchday squad for the London derby.

The Gunners have been handed an excellent chance to break into the top four. They have not occupied the position for more than 14 months.

It is a big incentive for them against the Hammers, but they need to turn up with a strong performance as David Moyes’ side are no pushovers.

The east London club are flying high in the fourth position, two points ahead of the Gunners. They have already beaten Liverpool and Chelsea this term.

