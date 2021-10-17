‘World class’, ‘Too good’: Some Chelsea fans praise €30m star after Brenford win

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter heaped praise on goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after his stunning performance in goal against Brentford on Saturday.

The Blues had limited chances on goal in the west London derby. Ben Chilwell scored the winner with a sublime volley before the interval.

In the second half, Thomas Tuchel’s side had to hang on for three points. Mendy produced another sensational showing between the sticks.

Bryan Mbeumo hit the woodwork twice. Mendy also came to the Blues’ rescue with top saves to deny Saman Ghoddos, Pontus Jansson and Christian Norgaard.

Norgaard’s overhead kick towards the end could have been a goal of the season contender, but Mendy showed terrific reflexes to tip his effort over the bar.

Some Blues fans were delighted for him. Here are few reactions on Twitter.

Edouard Mendy might not be a world-class goalie based on your definition but speaking from last season, he is in the top 3 of the best goalkeepers and he is neither number 2 nor 3. — Ceejay (@Derah91) October 16, 2021

It's wrong to say Chelsea beat Brentford. It wud be apt to say Edouard Mendy beat Brentford.

He singlehandedly stopped Brentford. Sublime goalkeeping.

U can't expect more from ur keeper. Too good to explain his quality. — Forever Blue (@Forever53656990) October 17, 2021

Edouard Mendy is world class. — KH29 (@RyzenTie) October 16, 2021

Edouard Mendy in the premier league so far this season:



6 games played

3 clean sheets.

3 goals conceded (all from set pieces)



World class and deserved to be nominated for the Balon D’or. — Sharyf🦁 (@__Sharyf) October 16, 2021

Mendy has been a revelation for the Blues since arriving from Rennes last year. He has kept a sublime 28 clean sheets in 38 matches for the club, conceding just 20 goals in the process.

The €30m star was the difference against the Bees with a string of outstanding saves, and could be hugely influential for the club as they look to win the Premier League title after five seasons.