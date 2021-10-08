Chelsea could sign Champions League winner on a free transfer, contact made with agent

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing Niklas Sule on a free transfer next summer, Sport1 claims.

The centre-back has less than nine months left on his existing deal, and he can negotiate a pre-contract with a foreign club in January.

Bayern Munich have been in negotiations to extend his stay, but they have been unsuccessful so far in convincing him to extend his stay.

The German could leave on a Bosman deal next summer, and it is reported that the Blues have made contact with the player’s entourage.

Thomas Tuchel will have a good idea on Bundesliga-based players, having previously managed at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

He was keen on luring Sule to Dortmund, but Bayern Munich pounced on his signature with an advanced agreement with Hoffenheim.

The 2020 Champions League winner could come in as a replacement for compatriot Antonio Rudiger, who has yet to commit to a new deal.

He has entered the final year of his Blues contract, and negotiations have stalled amid huge differences over the salary package.

The centre-back could pursue a new challenge next summer. Rudiger and Sule could swap clubs with Bayern interested in the former.

The Blues may recruit more than one centre-back with Thiago Silva possibly leaving when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.