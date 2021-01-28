A section of Chelsea fans on Twitter have heaped praise on Callum Hudson-Odoi following the club’s goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

The west London giants recently saw Frank Lampard dismissed from the head coach role and they were under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel for last night’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues were truly the dominant side with 79 percent of the possession and 650 passes more than the opposition, but they could not find the back of the net.

Hudson-Odoi started the game from the right wing-back position for the Blues, but he looked most dangerous in the second half when he was switched to the opposite flank.

With Wolves largely playing in their own half, the attacker featured as more of a left winger and had one shot on target which was superbly saved by Rui Patricio.

On the defensive scheme of things, he made three tackles including a last-ditch one on Leander Dendoncker, who appeared on course to grab an unlikely winner for Wolves.

Here are some reactions on Twitter…

Hudson Odoi has been excellent. Best player so far. — Abrar__Lampard (@MAbrarlampard) January 27, 2021

Odoi was our best player today, more to improve in the squad — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) January 27, 2021

Really interesting game. I'll take a lot of positives from that. Havertz was playing without thinking twice and looked in his element. Some good combinations of play and gegen pressing style. And how can I forget my man of the match, our very own star boy, Hudson Odoi💙🔥 #CFC — Manny (@Manny61412888) January 27, 2021

Hudson-Odoi’s attacking and defensive workrate is ridiculous >>> — Mod (@CFCMod_) January 27, 2021

Hudson-Odoi proving yet again how special his talent is. It doesn’t matter where you play him, he’s a special player with a very bright future. — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) January 27, 2021