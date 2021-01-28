A section of Chelsea fans on Twitter have heaped praise on Callum Hudson-Odoi following the club’s goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.
The west London giants recently saw Frank Lampard dismissed from the head coach role and they were under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel for last night’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Blues were truly the dominant side with 79 percent of the possession and 650 passes more than the opposition, but they could not find the back of the net.
Hudson-Odoi started the game from the right wing-back position for the Blues, but he looked most dangerous in the second half when he was switched to the opposite flank.
With Wolves largely playing in their own half, the attacker featured as more of a left winger and had one shot on target which was superbly saved by Rui Patricio.
On the defensive scheme of things, he made three tackles including a last-ditch one on Leander Dendoncker, who appeared on course to grab an unlikely winner for Wolves.
