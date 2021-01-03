Michael Owen predicts his winner for Chelsea vs Manchester City

Former Premier League star Michael Owen has stated his prediction for today’s encounter between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have recently lost their way with four points from five matches and that sees them seven points off the top of the table.

They face a potentially must-win game tonight or else, they could be trailing further for the top spot by the end of the matchday.

The Blues have a good home league record against the Cityzens and have won three of the previous four meetings.

Hence, Owen has fancied them to come up with a 2-1 triumph and return to winning ways after frustrating results against Villa and Arsenal.

“The Christmas period hasn’t been kind to Chelsea, having won just 1 of their last 6 matches. It’s no surprise that the heat has been cranked up a notch on Frank Lampard, however, a win here is just the remedy he needs,” He told.

“These are the types of matches Chelsea seem to thrive in, and with City not at full strength, I could see the Blues’ nicking it in an entertaining match.”

Chelsea can go up to third on the table with a victory against Pep Guardiola’s side today. On the other hand, a defeat could see them drop up to eighth or ninth in the standings.

It has been a season of fine margins. Just four points currently separate Lampard’s side from Crystal Palace, who are currently 14th on the Premier League table.

