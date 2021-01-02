Giroud and Pulisic start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea FC lineup (4-3-3) vs Man City

Chelsea FC will be aiming for their first league win in three matches when they host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The west London giants have lost their way with just four points from the last five matches and that sees them seven points adrift of the top.

Still, they should be optimistic ahead of today’s game, having beaten City in three of the previous four matches at the Bridge.

Formation: 4-3-3

Predicted Lineup:

Edouard Mendy has been the undisputed pick for the goalkeeping duties since his summer move and he is expected to start against Pep Guardiola’s side.

In the defence, Cesar Azpilicueta should continue at right-back with Reece James out with a hamstring injury. In the central defence, Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva should return to the mix after being given a breather in midweek.

N’Golo Kante is a definite starter in the holding midfield role. Mason Mount, who has been almost ever-present under Lampard should take up one of the central midfield positions. Mateo Kovacic could come in for Jorginho after being an unused substitute last time around.

Further forward, no changes are likely. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic should continue on the right and left wing respectively. Hakim Ziyech is back in training and available, but may not be risked after his month-long lay-off with a hamstring problem.

Olivier Giroud should lead the line ahead of Tammy Abraham. The Frenchman justified his place in the starting lineup against the Villans by opening the scoring on Monday. He is their top scorer this term with nine goals despite starting on the bench regularly.

Predicted Chelsea FC lineup: Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Oliver Giroud, Christian Pulisic