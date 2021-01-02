Frank Lampard provides fresh injury update on Reece James and Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has provided a fresh injury update on Reece James and Hakim Ziyech ahead of the club’s Premier League clash against Manchester City.

The Blues have picked up only four points from the previous five matches and Lampard will be hoping that his team can return to winning ways this evening.

Ahead of the game, however, Lampard won’t have James, who has been ruled out with a minor hamstring problem. Ziyech, on the other hand, has returned to full training after his long hamstring injury lay-off.

While he is ready to play, Lampard has refused to confirm whether the Morocco international will make the starting lineup after just returning to regular training over the past few days.

“Reece James is out, he’s got a small hamstring problem. He’s fit to train and has trained the last two or three days so I’ll have to make the decision on whether he’s ready to start,” He told.

Chelsea are currently sixth on the Premier League table with 26 points, seven behind league leaders Liverpool. That gap could extend further unless they are able to beat the Cityzens.

Their record home league record against Pep Guardiola’s side has been superb. They have beaten the Mancunian giants in three of the previous four meetings at Stamford Bridge.