‘Deserves respect’, ‘So happy’, some Arsenal fans praise one player after win vs West Brom

A selection of Arsenal fans on Twitter have heaped praise on Alexandre Lacazette after he scored a brace in the 4-0 triumph over West Bromwich Albion.

The Frenchman started the season in fine form with three goals in as many league games, but thereafter went on an eight-match run without finding the back of the net.

That led to suggestions that he could be offloaded at the turn of the year, but he has changed his fortunes around with four goals in the previous three top-flight matches.

Kieran Tierney was undoubtedly the star of the show against the Baggies with his brilliant right-footed strike, but Lacazette was equally impressive leading the line and could have got a hat-trick on any other day.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Lacazette deserves respect. He doesn’t get enough recognition. Never has. And yet, he has never had a horrible game, and always tries his best. — ntsoane wa manoge. (@napentsoane) January 2, 2021

His workrate is incredible!! — O'valentine (@vee___14) January 2, 2021

I ain’t gonna say it but if I did say it I’d say Lacazette is back — LacaZte. (@LacaZte) January 2, 2021

He has taken a lot of criticism at times this season, but hats off to Alexandre Lacazette. He has stepped up massively over the past few weeks. 5 goals in 4 games. 3 of which while the side were level/trailing. His workrate has improved significantly too. Credit where it’s due. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) January 2, 2021

I'm so happy to see Lacazette finally thrive. Linking up, running, pressing and now scoring. So glad he's picked up his form. Keep going @LacazetteAlex. #afc pic.twitter.com/VKvLRneUEc — Dave 🤦‍♂️ (@DammitArsenal) January 2, 2021

Lacazette is currently the Gunners’ leading scorer in all competitions with nine and in the Premier League alone, he has contributed seven goals with an average of 124 minutes per goal.

The Gunners are still in the bottom half of the table with 23 points. However, they are within six points off the top four and a couple of more wins could put them within striking distance.

The north London giants will be in FA Cup third round action against Newcastle United next weekend. Following that, they have home games against Crystal Palace and the Magpies in the league.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com