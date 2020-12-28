Frank Lampard provides fresh injury update on Hakim Ziyech ahead of Aston Villa clash

Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard has provided a fresh injury update on Hakim Ziyech ahead of the Premier League clash against Aston Villa this evening.

The Blues have succumbed to three losses in the past four league games and that has dropped to eighth in the standings, seven points adrift of table-toppers Liverpool.

Each of those defeats have come away from home and Lampard will be hoping for a change in fortunes, now that the club have back-to-back games at Stamford Bridge.

With Villa and Manchester City both in good form, it won’t be straightforward for them and Lampard in his pre-match briefing has acknowledged that Ziyech won’t make the game.

Ziyech sustained a hamstring injury during the derby against Tottenham Hotspur and he has since been on the sidelines with his recovery taking more time than predicted.

Lampard was obviously doubtful over Ziyech’s involvement until next year and he is expected to play no part for the west London side when they entertain Dean Smith’s side at the Bridge today.

Lampard does not face any pressure of being dismissed at the moment, but things could get gloomy, suppose the Blues succumb to successive defeats to Villa and City.

Both sides have been defensively strong in recent weeks with clean sheets and Lampard will be hoping that his team can find the cutting edge in the final third to pick up some much-needed points.

