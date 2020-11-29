Mark Lawrenson predicts winner of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson has provided his prediction for Sunday’s crunch Premier League clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are scheduled to host their arch-rivals whom they have beaten in the previous three meetings, twice under the guidance of manager Frank Lampard.

However, they did lose the round of 16 League Cup earlier this season where they were beaten on penalties after a late equaliser from Erik Lamela in normal time.

Ahead of today’s clash, the Blues are two points behind second-placed Spurs and they would be assured the top spot with a victory, given they have a better goal difference over leaders Liverpool, who are three points ahead.

Spurs are in a better run of form coming into this derby with four league wins on the bounce compared to the Blues’ three-match winning streak, but Lawrenson has backed the latter to come up with the three points.

Both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have been in splendid form for the visitors this term, but Lawrenson believes the Blues, who are the joint top-scorers, will outscore their rivals with the quality in their attack.

“Spurs put on a Jose Mourinho masterclass when they beat Manchester City last weekend,” he was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“It was a great performance and they are playing well, but I do feel with Tottenham that they have to score first for that gameplan to be successful.

“Chelsea always seem to get a lot of goals – they are the highest scorers in the Premier League this season – and I am not so sure Spurs will keep them out.”

A 2-1 win for the Blues has been predicted and that was the outcome during the previous league meeting earlier this year. Marcos Alonso and Olivier Giroud were the scorers for the Blues back then while Antonio Rudiger scored a late own-goal.