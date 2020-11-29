Havertz and Werner start, Strongest Predicted Chelsea lineup (4-3-3) to face Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea will be aiming to register a fourth straight league win when they come up against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur later today.

The Blues are presently third in the standings with 18 points and a victory over Jose Mourinho’s side would take them to the top on goal difference.

Formation: 4-3-3

Predicted Lineup:

Edouard Mendy has kept four clean sheets in the top-flight already, but he has not had much work to do with the defence being solid. He is expected to start in goal.

At the back, there are no changes expected from the previous outing. Reece James and Ben Chilwell are expected to take up the right and left back positions with Kurt Zouma partnering Thiago Silva in the central defence.

N’Golo Kante will be the Blues’ holding midfielder, but ahead of him, Kai Havertz could get the nod to accompany Mason Mount. Havertz made a cameo in midweek after boosting his fitness after contracting the coronavirus and he could make the first XI.

Further forward, it could be the same as last week. Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, who have impressed in his debut seasons with the west London giants, should take up the right and left wing roles respectively with Tammy Abraham leading the line over Olivier Giroud.

Predicted Chelsea lineup (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell; N’Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount; Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner